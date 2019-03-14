Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association chairperson Richard 'Pot' Stemmet File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape High Court has granted the City of Cape Town a final interdict preventing the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) from hosting events at any City-owned facility without first complying with the applicable regulations and the law. The interdict also applies to the Cape Cultural Carnival and Events Committee and their member troupes. The order handed down by the court on Wednesday states that the two organisations will pay the City’s court costs related to the case, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Thursday.

The City approached the court in last month after the association and its troupes forced their way into the Belhar sports ground in January to hold an illegal event without obtaining prior written, regulatory approval, Smith said.

"A week after this incident, the CTMCA again attempted to invade a facility in Johnson Road, Rylands.

"The City was forced to take these steps because the association has on several occasions shown complete disregard for the national Safety at Sports and Recreation Events Act, as well as the City’s regulations for events.

"These illegal acts by the association and its leaders have at times been a blemish to events that are important and culturally significant to the troupes, their families, communities and to the history of Cape Town.

"They have also placed at risk the lives of the troupes involved in these illegal gatherings as well as the spectators.

"Despite the City’s efforts to assist, it is unfortunate that the CTMCA and the CCCEC refuse to comply with regulations even though other minstrel organisations have complied with the requirements of the law. Those organisations have held successful competitions and their events season passed without any hiccups.

"The City remains committed to working with the minstrel groups to raise the stature of these events and can reach a level that competes with some of the best in the world."

