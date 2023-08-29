City guns for Santaco over taxi strike damages

While the first of a three-day Minibus Taxi Task Team imbizo has been hailed as having progressed well in terms of resolving challenges, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) could soon face legal action for damages suffered during the recent crippling taxi strike, which claimed the lives of five people with about R5 billion in losses to the economy. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said on Monday the task team resumed its work and they were moving forward to address issues in the industry.

“I am pleased that the Minibus Taxi Task Team continued making progress today (yesterday) with a constructive engagement between Western Cape government, City and Santaco. The needs and rights of commuters are placed front and centre of these discussions. Our priority is for commuters to have safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable transport. “The work will continue tomorrow. The costs of the strike were significant, with five people killed and many injured,” he said.

Mackenzie estimated a loss of R16 million per day to the minibus taxi industry alone. He said the issue of approaching the courts for an interpretation of the law on which transgressions can lead to impoundment, was discussed openly in the National Assembly committee on transport and he confirmed that the province was also consulting its lawyers. Parliament was briefed on Thursday night by the department about the conditions that led to the suspension of the strike and a way forward.

It was proposed that another meeting be scheduled where the City and Santaco should be present to share their side of the events leading to the strike and after it. The transport ministry said at national level they were in the meantime making an assessment of whether issues in the Western Cape were a national problem or challenge with the conditions made by provinces. “We have convened with the drafters of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA) to provide guidance on a way forward. It is being analysed how we can make assessments because the idea is to standardise across, nationally on what we mean by conditions,” the department said.

Meanwhile the City is also counting the costs of the strike, with intentions to sue Santaco for damages its departments incurred. Among these was its depot in Delft which was petrol-bombed, resulting in at least seven vehicles being damaged or completely destroyed. “I have instructed all the City departments to tally up the costs of the damages suffered. There was damage to MyCiTi bus, trucks and other vehicles. “There was also a clinic and other infrastructure damaged. We have the intention of pursuing civil action to recover these costs,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.