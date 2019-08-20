Mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Housing activist organisation Reclaim the City said the City has an obligation to advance spatial justice through affordable housing on well-located land. This was after the City announced that its advisory panel on planning appeals had given the green light for four private-sector developments to provide more than 240 affordable housing units in Philippi.

The developments would be located between Strandfontein, Ottery and Boundary roads.

Reclaim the City representative Jared Rossouw said: “This should be the norm, not something to crow about, especially when they have a history of approving land use on the edge of the city, where land is cheap.

“We need the City to adopt the inclusionary housing policy that was promised, so the big developers and land speculators building the most exclusive housing on the best land in the city include a fair proportion of housing for the poor and working-class people.

"Let’s celebrate actual progress, if and when it happens.”

Mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said the municipal planning tribunal (MPT) approved the proposed development applications at the end of last year.

Last week, the City’s planning appeals advisory panel dismissed the appeals against the MPT’s decisions, which now “paves the way for the developments to commence”, Nieuwoudt pointed out.

“The developments will help us establish a clear boundary between the urban edge, and the important rural area that is otherwise known as the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA).

“The erven to be developed are in Knole Park in the far western side of the PHA between Strandfontein, Ottery and Boundary roads.

“The panel’s decision to dismiss the appeals is for the greater good of the local community, and also complies with the City of Cape Town’s municipal spatial development framework that requires the City to protect the productive core of the PHA,” said Nieuwoudt.

The developments would include 242 flats, located on different sites across Knole Park. The flats are intended for lower to middle-income households.

The developments will be close to public transport services and major routes, such as Strandfontein and Ottery roads.

“We are all aware of the dire need for affordable housing in Cape Town. About 30% of the land in Knole Park is vacant and neglected, making it prone to crime and invasions.

“These private developments will help put to good use vacant urban land, while at the same time improving the general safety of the local community,” said Nieuwoudt.