City icon ‘Ta Maan’ leaves rich legacy

The cultural melting pot of Cape Town is rich in history and memories safely guarded in the lives and legacies of those who were integral to the shaping of enduring traditions, such as the late Abduraghmaan Morris. Affectionately known as “Boeta Maan”, Morris was the president of the Young Men Sporting Club and shared his passion with his late father, Ismail “Kameeltjie” Morris, with the Young Men Cape Malay Choir.

The 85-year-old choir was established in the culturally diverse heart of District Six during 1938 – testament of a community spirit second to none. Morris and the legacy he left behind are synonymous with the Cape Malay choir traditions and the passion the same community holds dear – a legacy he was eager to share during recordings of the YouTube series, Cape Malay Jawwap, before his death in October last year.

Abduraghmaan ‘Ta Maan’ Morris was the president of the Young Men Cape Malay Choir, taking the reins from his late father, Ismail ‘Kameeltjie’ Morris. Reflecting on the traumatising Group Areas Act and being removed from District Six during apartheid, Morris said that as a 10-year-old he hadn’t quite yet grasped the magnitude of the situation. Abduraghmaan Morris has left behind a rich legacy synonymous with the Cape Malay choir traditions. “During the start of the apartheid era, I was about 10 years old. But we were oblivious and didn’t really know what was happening.

“The grown-ups would say things like ‘We have to move out of here!’ ... and something about the ‘Group Areas Act’. “We were just kids and continued to play our games outside and it didn’t quite strike us as yet. We would notice the trucks coming in to move the furniture, the area was quite populated. “Several families would live in one house or even in the backyard. But there was a good understanding. Some people were forcibly removed and we would question this.

“Our parents would talk about all of these new areas outside of town that were unfamiliar to us. Soon, it was our turn and my father told us that we were moving to a place called Primrose Park, in Athlone. “We were very reluctant to go. We would see these huge tractors, and as soon as a home was empty, they would arrive to bulldoze the property to the ground. This was traumatising, you know,” Morris said. However, years later, building on the legacy for the Young Men Cape Malay Choir, the unique sounds still reverberate from venues around Cape Town where choral items such as Rosa and Ag Rosa Lem can still be heard –etched into history by Kameeltjie and Boeta Maan.

Morris, a Spes Bona alumnus, said that as a youngster he found his inspiration in the Cape Malay choral culture and would attend the Cape Malay choral competitions with his mother, at the City Hall which was “a grand affair and people would make a point of dressing up”. His first lead that he sang for the Young Men choir was the Nederlands song Ek neem dit van my jongskap af (I take it from my youth). Since then, the choir has made it through much adversity, standing tall more than eight decades later.

Morris said: “The choir was formed by members of the Diedericks, January and Abrahams families who were residents of Draai Doks, an area of District Six. The first name of the club was ‘Yonge Mense Kultuur Klub’, but with new developments, it was renamed to ‘The Young Men’. The Claremont residents would pronounce this in their own special way, adding an ‘s’ and putting much more emphasis on the word ‘Men’. “The reason for the club’s success is the solidarity of the families who for generations kept the club alive and competitive. The club stood the test of time ... through World War II, as well as the Group Areas Act and forced removals of District Six. “What was once a vibrant community was split up and scattered all over the Cape Flats.

“But the Young Men survived and stood the test of time. Despite many challenges faced, we persevered,” Morris said. Following his death last year, those who knew Morris said there were only good things to tell of “the legend”, and his “melodies continue to resonate, carrying his legacy forward for generations to come”. He was described by Randall Petersen as a “great kind leader and a heart of gold” who was always there for him and his son.

“Ta Maan will always be Mr Young Men ... heart and soul. He was committed to every practice gig. He is the legend himself. He lived for us ...he sacrificed his own family for each practice gig, each event, each tour, he walked the talk ... his legacy of a mountain will remain,” said Petersen. The Jawwap series celebrating the life and times of Abduraghmaan Morris will air on Sunday on YouTube. To watch the episode, visit: https:// youtu.be/lNH3LJY9Ghk