City impounds more vehicles under new by-law

City of Cape Town authorities have started impounding vehicles under the amended Traffic by-law 2021.
This means vehicles with missing number plates or number plates not securely fixed in place still get fined, but now get impounded as well.
Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said unroadworthy vehicles, vehicles with defective lights, vehicles that are not according to original SABS specifications and illegally modified, now get impounded and not just fined.
“For the illegal street racers, even just being a spectator at these events, it's all now covered under the Traffic by-law. As is wheel spinning or drifting.
“Failing to stop when ordered to do so, reckless and negligent driving or Driving Under the Influence (DUI) means you not only get arrested but your vehicle gets impounded until your court proceedings are complete- then only can you pay your impoundment fees and retrieve your vehicle. Sometimes these court cases can take several years,” Smith said.
In an effort to turn the trend of carnage on Cape Town's roads, the Traffic by-law of 2021 was passed and promulgated in 2022.
These penalty amounts have now been passed and published in the tariff schedules for the 2023 financial year that began in July.
“With the harsh action intended to bring about lasting reform, the amended Traffic by-law is the long awaited answer to the majority of lawful motorists who long to see an improvement in road safety,” Smith said.
Cape Times