File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town, together with the British High Commission and Future Cities Catapult, is hosting the Future Cities Data Conference, which kicked off this morning. The two-day conference features various international and local thought leaders who will be sharing their best practices and insights on how innovative data generation and analysis can be used to improve the public service sector, the City said in a statement.

The focus of the Future Cities Data conference is to demonstrate how data can enable South African cities to build resilient and responsive city governments.

The British High Commission has brought in representatives from UK organisations specialising in the use of data to improve public sector planning and operations, including Future Cities Catapult and the UK government Digital Service.

"Advances in technology, innovations in management and the use of data can enable the City to thrive. By using data we can be more responsive and this is one of the reasons why the City has embarked on a focused data initiative and developed a Data Strategy to leverage data at our disposal," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Sharon Cottle.

"The City’s Data Strategy is aimed at harnessing the value of our data for future decision making. The collective data owned by the City of Cape Town sums up the City’s insights.

"By managing and using this data effectively we are putting this insight into action. This will enable us to make great strides strategically.

"Records of our experience and the intricate understanding of how to keep Cape Town running, as well as the dynamics of our communities, are invaluable in our future planning."

Keynote speakers at the Future Cities Data Conference will be addressing various issues such as the importance of citizen generated data and how improved data from within informal settlements can improve community organisation and quality of life; data-driven spatial planning; and how to build government data science capabilities to support data-driven decisions.

Representatives from the City, Johannesburg metro and eThekwini will be sharing examples of the areas where data-driven decision-making and problem solving have led to tangible benefits.

The Future Cities Catapult will facilitate discussions over the next two days and the UK government Digital Service will discuss its experience using data and digital services to improve public sector planning, procurement and service delivery.

In South Africa, the Global Future Cities Programme has already funded technical assistance to strengthen the City’s use of data to maintain infrastructure and respond to shocks such as the recent drought.

Cape Times