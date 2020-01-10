The protesters handed over a memorandum noting their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). India passed the CAA recently, but protesters say it marginalises India’s Muslim minority.
The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The passing of the bill has triggered demonstrations in the eastern state of Assam, India, as protesters fear it would convert thousands of illegal migrants from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh into legal residents.
In the memorandum, the group call for the immediate repeal of the CAA and the proposed NRC, the suspension of all building works of detention camps or transformation of prisons for persons detained under CAA-NRC, the cessation of police brutality against protesters and the tolerance of dissent and accountability for violence against students in Jamia Milia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.