City marchers disappointed at Indian consulate response to rights abuse memorandum









People Against Apartheid and Fascism (PAAF) members protest outside the offices of the Consulate General of India in the CBD. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – More than 100 supporters of the People Against Apartheid and Fascism (Paaf) movement marched from Hanover Street in the city to the Consulate General of India offices against what they called a “divisive and fascist” regime in that country. The protesters handed over a memorandum noting their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). India passed the CAA recently, but protesters say it marginalises India’s Muslim minority. The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The passing of the bill has triggered demonstrations in the eastern state of Assam, India, as protesters fear it would convert thousands of illegal migrants from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh into legal residents. In the memorandum, the group call for the immediate repeal of the CAA and the proposed NRC, the suspension of all building works of detention camps or transformation of prisons for persons detained under CAA-NRC, the cessation of police brutality against protesters and the tolerance of dissent and accountability for violence against students in Jamia Milia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

They also demand an undertaking by the Indian government that it would “cease persecution under the CAA-NRC provision”.

The memorandum was received by police Sergeant Juan Thiart. The consulate did not comment on the matter.

Paaf chairperson Rehana Khan Parker said: “We have given them two notifications that we will hand over the demand and we also assured them that we have sought permission from the City of Cape Town.

“We are very disappointed that the consul general of India in Cape Town is not here to receive the memorandum; they could have at least sent a representative, but we will get the letter to them nevertheless, via email or served through the sheriff.”

“The CAA seeks to establish every citizen’s right to be in India. Historically, India has so many people that many do not possess their birth papers, they are nomadic, poor and rural.

"To request people at very short notice to produce these documents is a nightmare,” said Parker.

Cape Times