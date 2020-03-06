City may seek more relief from courts over refugees in CBD

Cape Town – The City says it is considering returning to the Western Cape High Court for further relief relating to the refugees living in the city centre over the last four months. In a statement, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said on March 1 the City undertook an operation to remove the refugees in Greenmarket Square as provided for in the court order granted on February 25. This operation was preceded by a seven-day verification process by the Department of Home Affairs. “The Greenmarket Square operation was conducted with little resistance from the refugees, as everyone involved in the operation understood the process and was given several opportunities for assistance in reintegrating into their communities. “The City is in the process of assisting the refugees with reintegration where they have indicated their willingness,” he said.

However, some of the refugees who were removed from the site then invaded the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral and were forcibly removed after the church lodged complaints of trespassing with the police.

From there, the group moved to other public open spaces within the CBD - placing them in contempt of the court order, Smith said.

“The City must now consider whether to approach the high court urgently for further relief. In light of the significant complaints arising from residents and businesses in and around Albertus Street, the City has and will continue to do everything within its mandate to protect the interests of its residents and businesses by enforcing its by-laws and will hold those accountable who are in contempt of the court order,” he said.

Refugee leader JP Balous said they were ready to go back to court should it be required.

Balous said the City had not kept to its end of the bargain because the court had ordered it to check the refugees’ vulnerability and assist them where necessary.

“This shows that the City has no regard for the judicial system and Constitution of this country because the court was clear.

“The City must not diminish the integrity of the courts like this,” he said.

Balous said the City had treated the refugees like animals.

