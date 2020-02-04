City mum over reports on dismissal of top metro police cop over sexual assault









City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City has remained tight-lipped on reports that a metro police superintendent found guilty of sexual assault has been dismissed. An investigation was launched after Melvin Julies was accused of sexually assaulting a female subordinate last year. The female official had detailed to the Cape Times how she was victimised, isolated and relegated to work in a back room of the metro police department after reporting the incident. This saw her landing up in the intensive-care unit. After investigations, Julies was found guilty and was recently dismissed, said the complainant.

The officer, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said she was happy with the decision.

She said the City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, notified her of Julies’ dismissal.

“I am very relieved and I am looking forward to it. I must still talk with the bosses about the way forward, but I am happy. This was not an easy process and not many people believed me, but I can only thank God.”

She said she hoped coming forward with her story would encourage other officers who found themselves victims of sexual assault or harassment, to do the same.

“If there are other women out there, then they must share their experience. They must come forward,” she said.

It has also emerged that Julies was under-qualified for the superintendent position.

The Cape Times is in possession of papers showing that Julies failed to obtain his NSC after being unsuccessful in his matric exams in 1985.

He was promoted to precinct commander in 2002 and in that same year undertook a certificate in local government administration and management course at Unisa.

He did three subjects, passed two and failed one.

Approached for comment on his qualifications and how he was promoted, Julies would only say: “I cannot comment on these things man...you do whatever you want.”

Julies would not say if he intended appealing the decision.

“I must speak to my attorney first. We are not prepared to speak to you at this stage, the matter is still sub-judice,” Julies said.

A high-ranking source in the City said upon hearing the news of his dismissal, Julies told colleagues that he would soon be back as he intended to appeal the decision.

“Some are glad that he is leaving, but his supporters are very upset and they are blaming the female constable.”

The City did not respond to questions about Julies’ qualifications or whether he was dismissed.

“The disciplinary process in this matter has been completed.

“The outcome of the disciplinary process can be appealed, therefore, the City cannot comment on further details until the matter is finalised.

“The other questions have no bearing on the completed disciplinary process.”

The City’s media manager, Luthando Thyalibongo, said he was unable to clarify if Julies was dismissed.

“I can’t respond, because the process can be appealed.”

Cape Times