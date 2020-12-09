City of Cape Town activates festive safety plan

Cape Town - As Cape Town heads into its peak festive season, the City of Cape Town has activated its annual Festive Season Preparedness Plan. “Given the Covid-19 resurgence currently being experienced in the Western Cape, the plan has had to be augmented this year to account for the added health-related challenge,” the City said, adding its services have had some respite as a result of the cancellation and postponement of major events like the Festive Lights Switch On and the annual Minstrels events. The festive season will also start later this year, given that schools are closing only on 15 December. However, due to the fact that both Christmas and New Year’s fall on weekends, and schools reopen quite late in 2021, this likely means extended periods of revelry and visits to the City’s beaches and public amenities, the City said. “The City’s services are ready for the festive season. We have fine-tuned our master plan over many years, with the help of external partners like the NSRI, SPCA and the SAPS,” City’s Executive Director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman said.

The City has deployed 340 seasonal beach lifeguards and 300 seasonal swimming pool lifeguards around the metropole. In addition, the Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department will spearhead the Identikidz programme once more, with deployment at 16 beaches on priority days over the peak festive season.

The City’s Liquor Unit confiscated nearly 20 000 bottles (11 535,63 litres) of alcohol during the last summer season, and since the resumption of alcohol sales in terms of the disaster regulations, the City said its enforcement services have seen a steady increase in alcohol related arrests on the roads.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith meanwhile said the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre reports increasing non-compliance in shopping malls and other economic hubs while out and about, doing their education and awareness outreaches.

“We have seen a steady increase in the number of multi-agency compliance operations at establishments around the city, from 69 in October to 85 in November. There is no doubt that the figure will be considerably higher in December. All of us know what is expected of us. Cape Town cannot afford to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot, and if we do not dramatically improve self-regulation, we will create the opportunity for national government to do it for us,” Smith said.

To report outbreak events or non-compliance by establishments call 021 444 3582.

Cape Times