City of Cape Town assures residents: Tap water is safe to drink

The City has assured residents that tap water is safe to drink following reports of water discolouration in several areas, including Khayelitsha, Strand, Lansdowne and Grassy Park. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien on Monday said the latest water sample results confirmed that the temporary discolouration reported last week has mostly cleared across the affected areas.

“The tap water is safe to drink and complies with SANS241 health standards,” Badroodien said. The City last week said it was receiving an increased amount of complaints related to the discolouration of water. Areas reporting discolouration included Belthorn Estate, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Claremont, Pelikan Park, Portland, Philippi, Crawford, Macassar, Ikwezi Park, and Primrose Park. Badroodien had said the Blackheath Water Treatment Plant recently underwent maintenance and the plant was shut off for a week, with the lower reservoir remaining empty for an extended period.

“This may have resulted in the settling of sedimentation within the pipe network fed by this reservoir,” Badroodien said. Additionally, it was suspected that as the system was brought back online there may have been some backflow into the reservoir which may have also led to the discolouration. “Residents no longer need to boil water before drinking, and multiple reports confirm that the water in most areas has returned to normal.

We thank residents for their patience during this period,” Badroodien said on Monday. Dr Ferrial Adam, Head of WaterCAN, voiced concern over the recent water discoloration reported in some areas of Cape Town. “While the City has acknowledged that this was due to sedimentation in the pipes and the issue has since been resolved, greater transparency is needed. Regularly sharing water quality data with the public would help reassure residents about the safety of their water supply.

“Though the City currently releases quarterly reports, we believe that monthly updates would offer even greater peace of mind. The City’s quarterly water quality report is what we would like to see across all municipalities, in terms of reporting on water quality within specified areas.” Report any further discolouration, via WhatsApp on 060 018 1505, or call: 0860 103 089, visit www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests, email: [email protected], SMS: 31373 (Max 160 characters) or visit a City walk-in centre.