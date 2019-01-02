EFF members protest at Clifton's 4th beach over the alleged denial of access to visitors after sunset. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town and the EFF will be taking a series of actions in response to a private security company allegedly evicting people from Clifton’s 4th beach. Beachgoers said security company Professional Protection Alternatives instructed people to leave the beach at 8pm on December 23.

This was followed by a string of protests, including one by the EFF.

Mayor Dan Plato said it would be approaching the ombudsman about a protest in which a sheep was slaughtered on the beach.

“Many persons have asked why the city did not act. It should be noted that during public order policing situations, the SAPS assumes command over all policing staff on the scene.

“Senior SAPS officials in charge of the situation at Clifton on the day would not allow city and SPCA staff to act to prevent the slaughter.

“We will be engaging with the SAPS on this matter, as well as with the Western Cape Police Ombudsman, as we cannot allow anyone to undermine city by-laws and prevent them from being implemented.”

Plato said that despite the insinuation that particular race groups were targeted, all race groups were asked to leave the beach.

“Going forward, we remind the public that our facilities are open to all and that only uniformed city staff have the power to enforce by-laws.

“Anyone else who claims to have such powers is likely impersonating a peace officer, which is an offence.”

EFF provincial secretary Banzi Dambuza said the party would also take further action in the interest of those who were removed from the beach.

“We have said that we will deal with PPA and we will inform as soon as we have set a date for the march to PPA to take place.

“We are requesting them to apologise, as of yet they have not done that. What they did, to kick people off the beach, was blatantly disrespectful.”

