This property in Bonteheuwel owned by the City of Cape Town was to have been auctioned. Photo: Sandisiwe Shoba/GroundUp

Cape Town – Residents who demonstrated at the auctioning of several City-owned properties this week has led the City of Cape Town to issue an instruction to halt the auction. Facilitated by ClareMart on Tuesday, the auction was called off after residents demanded the City reconsider its selling of land to the highest bidder.

Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies spokesperson Soraya Allie said they staged a silent protest against its peace garden land going under the hammer.

“For more than 40 years the site was used for all kinds of ill such as drug-peddling and dumping. It was a hot spot until February, when the community, along with the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies, decided to restore dignity to the area,” said Allie.

Allie said residents would be opposing the sale of the piece of land.

“We saw the auction board go up at the site 10 days ago, and when I approached our ward councillor about it, he said he knew nothing about it.

“He then came back and said the advertisement was in Die Burger last year. Our people do not read Die Burger, so how was this a fair public participation process?” asked Allie.

Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, said it was “very sad” that the auction process was disrupted.

“It is very sad that the actions of a few people disrupted a legitimate process, and potentially denied our ordinary citizens and public benefit organisations the right to bid for properties.

"The City cannot condone such lawlessness and disregard for legitimate business processes,” said Vos.

Cape Times