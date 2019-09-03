Camps Bay beach File picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City said it was satisfied with the public interest generated by its proposed controversial by-law, which, among other things, prohibits the use of foul language at beaches. This after the public participation process about the draft coastal by-law deadline for submissions and comments came to an end yesterday.

The City said the number of submissions and comments would be confirmed later this month.

Over the past four weeks, a series of public hearings were held in Blaauwberg, Milnerton, Fish Hoek, the City Centre, Mitchells Plain, Macassar, Khayelitsha and Strand to give residents an opportunity to discuss the protection and open access of local beaches.

The proposed by-law seeks to prohibit undesirable conduct among beachgoers, including rules that state that no person may in the coastal zone indecently expose their body, perform an indecent act or use foul language.

It also states that no person may behave in an improper, indecent, unruly, violent or antisocial manner or cause a disturbance.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said there had been a lot of interest from the public participation process about the proposed by-law and useful analysis.

“We are satisfied with the public interest and the attendance of the public hearings that took place last month.

“The purpose of public participation is exactly that, for residents and interested parties to air their views, comments, and to provide constructive input on how we can improve on what is being proposed in draft form.

“The purpose of the hearings was to create public awareness and to encourage communities to get involved in the sustainable management of our coastline to the benefit of all Capetonians,” said Nieuwoudt.

“It is important to make it very clear that the purpose of this by-law is to create safer and cleaner beaches, free from litter and pollution; to protect sea life from poaching; to improve safety on our beaches, and to enforce the public’s right to access and enjoy our beaches and sea indefinitely,” said Nieuwoudt.

Speaking about the issue that the City may regulate the times of entering and using coastal facilities, Nieuwoudt said the draft by-law made provision for the closure of beaches, but only in circumstances where there were emergencies and public safety became a priority.

“The beach may be closed temporarily to protect the public and to allow the applicable authorities to deal with the emergency at hand.

“The type of emergency, the circumstances, and the impact will determine how access will be managed during such an emergency,” she said.

