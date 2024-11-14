City of Cape Town launches Festive Season Safety Plan

The City will be deploying a record festive tourism safety operation of over 5 000 personnel across the metro ahead of the expected summer tourism boom in the Mother City. More than 600 lifeguards will be deployed to beaches and public swimming pools.

The City’s festive season safety plan was launched during a road safety operation along Table View beachfront on Wednesday. “The City is ready and excited to welcome tens of thousands of visitors for a record-breaking festive season this year. Our extensive Festive Season Safety Plan aims to ensure that everyone has a safe, enjoyable time in the Mother City. Tourism supports tens of thousands of local jobs, and it is our top priority to ensure people have a marvelous time visiting Cape Town’s world-beating attractions,” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said. This year the City’s personnel will be bolstered by metro police trainee participants in the Project 1000 learnership programme, together with over 4 000 uniformed enforcement and emergency personnel available in shifts as part of the City’s largest ever safety deployment over a festive season.

“The public can expect high-visibility policing at tourism hotspots across the City, from the trails of Table Mountain to beaches, roads, shopping precincts and our main business districts. “As part of our major safety technology investment, our safety operations will integrate cutting-edge camera tech including automatic number plate recognition, smart dashcam systems, bodycams on officers, drones patrolling the mountain and beaches, and Africa’s largest CCTV network,” said Hill-Lewis. A Metropole Integrated Joint Operational Centre (JOC) will coordinate city-wide operations from the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) in Goodwood, linking into four Area JOCs in different parts of the City, integrated beach JOCs, and the SAPS Command Centre.

The City said vehicle checkpoints will be commonplace on major routes to beaches, with officers clamping down on alcohol-use and anti-social behaviour in public spaces. Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue Service, and Disaster Risk Management volunteers will be on hand to assist with public safety and awareness. “I appreciate that people will want to let their hair down, but I encourage them to do so responsibly and be part of the solution and not the problem.

“Alcohol misuse remains one of our biggest challenges, particularly on our roads and in our recreational spaces. It bears repeating that the City’s by-laws are very clear on the issue and our staff will not hesitate to act,” said safety and security mayco member JP Smith. Major cleaning efforts are also under way as part of the City’s ‘Spring Clean Cape Town’ campaign to prepare for the festive season. The City said holiday-makers can expect a top-up cleaning service targeting all beaches, scenic routes and central business districts.