City of Cape Town mulling rates relief for NGOs, NPOs

Cape Town – The City is proposing new property rating categories to enable lower or no rates to be charged for NPOs and other charitable property owners, including organisations offering shelter for street people, early childhood development and youth. Some public benefit organisations (PBOs) and non-profit organisations (NPOs), which had previously benefited from rates rebates, had fallen off the list due to amendments to the Local Government: Municipal Property Rates Act. The City said after much work and legal input, 11 new categories for rates relief are proposed to be added from July 1, which will bring the necessary rates relief to some organisations. These new property categories include: cemeteries and crematoria, agricultural properties, nature conservation land, properties used for multiple purposes and vacant land, among others. The new categories will have a reduced rate-in-the-rand and less or no property rates will apply for these categories. The public has until May 2 to comment.

Sandra Dickson of civil society group Stop CoCT said the City received a backlash when the category of PBOs and NPOs was added to the list of paying full property rates.

“Legislation was cited as the reason for the City taking that decision at the time. However, now this same legislation is cited to allow relief for these categories while some relief already exists,” Dickson said.

“The draft budget makes no mention of what this new proposed reduced ‘rate-in-the-rand’ might be. We seek clarity about this as the City expects the public to comment on a major issue in the 2020/21 draft budget, but the numbers are not quantified,” she said.

Though a welcome relief to these category of property owners, little more has been said about relief for property owners as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

