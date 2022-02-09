City of Cape Town, N2 Company getting fleet ready for N2 Express bus service

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town and the N2 Company are busy getting the fleet ready for the N2 Express bus service that will resume operations later this month.

Preparations for D-day include inspecting and servicing the buses, and preparing the fleet for roadworthy testing and licensing. The N2 Company will manage and maintain the City-owned buses that will operate the N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the MyCiTi Civic Centre station in the Cape Town central business district. The fleet consists of 34 buses, a combination of 12m low-floor buses and 18m low-floor buses, that will travel to the Civic Centre station via the N2 freeway.

“Yesterday, I went to the depot in Epping where engineering staff are busy servicing the fleet and preparing the buses for operations. I wanted to see for myself what the inspections entail, and I must say I was impressed by how thorough the process is, and the care taken to ensure that everything is tiptop,” said Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas. Every bus is inspected for mechanical and electrical faults, as is the exterior bodywork and interior. The City said mechanics were busy preparing assessment reports of each bus to determine the condition of their engines, gearboxes and differentials. They are taking oil samples of major components for testing, as well as inspecting v-belts and replacing them if required, inspecting the front and rear axles, brakes, conducting diagnostic tests, inspecting the cooling systems, and addressing all other safety components and items that form part of the roadworthy certificate conditions.

“They are also inspecting the tyres, batteries, doors, ramps, communication devices, bells, seats, and the on-board validators where the passengers tap in and out, as well as the cameras. Thereafter, the buses will be deep cleaned and fumigated, and washed, and then taken for the roadworthy testing and licensing,” said Quintas. “I will make a public announcement once we know for certain the exact date on which the N2 Express service will start operating,” Quintas added. More than 6 000 commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will benefit from the N2 Express service once the buses are back on the road.