File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City's Traffic Service has made 112 arrests in the last week, impounding 82 taxis, 87 cellphones and issuing 41 654 fines for various offences – more than half of the arrests (61) were for driving under the influence of alcohol. This as the Traffic Service is throwing open its doors to motorists who want to check their vehicles before hitting the road this holiday. The checks are designed to give motorists peace of mind before they set off on their journey and involves checking tyres, brake lights, wipers, etcetera. If any defects are found, motorists are advised to have them attended to, in the interest of their safety, as well as the safety of other road users. "Road safety isn’t about enforcement only, but also education and awareness. By offering the free vehicle safety checks, our staff are able to help motorists identify issues that they were not even aware of, so I encourage the public to make use of the opportunity," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"While the checks are offered with long-distance trips in mind, anyone can take their vehicle in. I’d actually encourage that, even if you’re just spending time around Cape Town this festive season.

"We encounter so many motorists on our highways and arterial roads who experience mechanical issues and end up at risk of falling victim to opportunistic criminals, so this is an opportunity to minimise that risk."

The free vehicle safety checks are available at the following vehicle testing centres daily until Friday, 13 December between 8am and 2pm.

* Bellville, Reed Street

* Brackenfell, corner of Kruispad and Reservoir streets

* Durbanville, 93B De Villiers Drive

* Gallow’s Hill, corner of Ebenezer and Somerset roads, Green Point

* Goodwood, corner of Frans Conradie and Hugo Streets

* Hillstar, Plantation Road, Ottery,

* Joe Gqabi, corner of Stock and Market Roads, Philippi East

* Kuils River, Fabriek Street

Officers also arrested seven motorcycle delivery drivers – one for driving under the influence and six for possession of fraudulent licences.

"We’ve seen a massive increase in the number of motorcycle delivery drivers around the city, and while one can understand why companies would choose this option, the onus is on them to ensure that their drivers have valid licences and obey the rules of the road.

"Cape Town already has a number of challenges with regards to road safety; we really can’t afford to add another to the list," said Smith.

The City’s Metro Police Department arrested 35 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. One suspect faced additional charges of reckless and negligent driving, malicious damage to property and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.

Elsewhere, officers arrested 16 suspects for various offences ranging from illegal possession of drugs, rape and assault, illegal possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officers also issued 1 197 fines for bylaw and traffic contraventions.

Cape Times