Cape Town – The City has been unable to confirm the notice in circulation warning of another taxi blockade/strike on Tuesday but is nevertheless on high alert, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.
According to a notice on social media, Tuesday's taxi strike, which will supposedly be held from 10am until 2pm, will begin in Khayelitsha and end in the CBD.
Similar to Friday afternoon's taxi blockade, they have been sparked by grievances over the industry being on the receiving end of huge fines and the impounding of taxis.
However, Andile Soyama, of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, told the Cape Times there is no confirmation yet on whether Tuesday's strike will take place.
"No, we don't know yet if the strike will take place. It will depend on the outcome of the meeting that is being held with the provincial department of transport today. We will only know later this afternoon."