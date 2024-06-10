City of Cape Town sees rise in safety escorts for staff, contractors

The City has seen a surge in escorts for staff and contractors since the inception of its Facility Protection Officers (FPO) initiative a year ago. The initiative was launched in May 2023 with a mandate to protect City facilities against vandalism and theft, but also to help safeguard projects and staff amid an increase in extortion-related incidents that have severely impacted service delivery.

The number of escorts provided to City departments and contractors increased from 759 within nine months in 2022/23 to 1 292 during the same period in the current financial year, representing a 70% increase. Safety and security Mayco member, JP Smith, said: “‘The massive spike in safety escorts speaks to our commitment to keeping staff and contractors safe, and to ensure that service delivery happens as needed. Sadly, it is also a reflection of the very difficult circumstances in many of our communities.

“No one should have to worry about their safety when heading out to fix a street light, or a pipe, or to put out a fire, but here we are. “For a long time, our rescue services were mindlessly targeted in high-risk areas, but today, with the proliferation of extortion rackets, everyone is at risk, and often with fatal consequences, as we have seen in recent years.” Apart from the introduction of the FPOs, the City had also launched an anti-extortion campaign, making available a 24-hour hotline (0800 00 6992) and rewards system to encourage residents to report incidents.