City of Cape Town sets conditions for rail takeover

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the national government will have to transfer the required budget, estimated to amount to R123billion over a 30-year period, for the City to take over passenger rail services. According to the City’s Rail Feasibility Study, which proposes ownership models that it hopes to serve before Council for approval in order to take further steps, the passenger rail services would be more efficient and fully functional under the municipality.

The ownership models expected to be tabled to Council include that the municipality owns, operates and maintains the rail network, stations, trains and absorbs Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) personnel. The rail feasibility study began in 2022 to assess the impact and implications of the passenger rail services being devolved to the city. Hill-Lewis said: “While the president delays rail devolution, Cape Town is racing ahead to develop detailed business plans to take over rail and get it working for all residents, especially lower income households. Our city urgently needs a fully functional, efficient passenger rail service to meet the demands of a growing population, increase productivity, and expand our economy. Simply put, we cannot serve our broader constitutional mandate for public transport without having control over rail as the backbone of an integrated system.

“Despite our frustrations with the national government, we will continue pushing for a joint committee to fast track devolution on behalf of Cape Town residents,” he said. According to Urban Mobility mayco member Rob Quintas, pending Council’s approval, the development of the business plans for each ownership model will proceed for finalisation by mid-2025. GOOD secretary-general and MPL Brett Herron said there was a fundamental flaw in the rail devolution models presented in the City’s first report.

“The ownership models proposed in the report are the most costly and least likely to ever be implemented. If the City pursues these five models of ownership we will never achieve an integrated transport network nor rail devolution,” said Herron. “The correct model would be for the devolution of the rail network (the tracks and stations) and the signalling system to the City and to contract Metrorail to operate the rail service on the devolved network to the extent that Metrorail can.” ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo said they have a strong commitment to developing and servicing the poor.

“The City’s Rail Feasibility Study is a significant step towards improving the city’s transportation system. With Metrorail and Prasa’s recovery plans under way, it is important to ensure efficient and functional passenger rail services,” said Majingo. EFF Cape Metro chairperson Ntsikelelo Tyandela said they opposed the City’s bid to take over passenger rail services.

“This move is deeply concerning, especially coming from a City led by a party presiding over one of the most racially unequal cities in the world. We are not convinced that they are capable. Look at the MyCiti problems. Having spent billions, MyCiti still does not cater for public transport users,” said Tyandela.