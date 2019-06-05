FILE PHOTO: Electricity pylons are seen in front of the cooling towers at Eskom's Lethabo thermal power station

Langa’s most frail and vulnerable have had to go nearly a week without a hot meal or warm shower as the City of Cape Town cut the Cheshire Home’s electricity over unpaid bills. The city’s response that it did not know the premises catered for the disabled has been slated. The aggrieved facility, which cares for 26 profoundly physically disabled people, blamed the city for their horrible experience, claiming no notice was given prior to the decision to cut the power.

General manager at the facility Mnyamezeli Mbadlisa said most residents used electric wheelchairs, which as a result of the power cut could not be charged, leaving its residents immobile.

“The electric wheelchairs have to be charged every day, and without electricity they couldn’t be used. We also had a crisis where the people could not bath. The city has a slogan, ‘The city that works for you’.

“However, the bad treatment we received is the opposite. Officials came last week Thursday to cut off the electricity during odd hours, and the officials ignored us when we inquired about a 14-day notice that they were at least supposed to give us. We could’ve prepared ourselves if officials communicated with us,” Mbadlisa said.

Mbadlisa said the NGO’s debt backdated 18 years, and they had tried to clear it. “Initially we were paying R23 000 monthly, and the city wanted a new arrangement whereby we pay more than this amount. We informed them that we could barely survive paying the amount we were already paying, but our cries landed on deaf ears, regardless of attempts to negotiate,” Mbadlisa said.

Deputy mayor and finance mayco member Ian Neilson said the city did not know people with disabilities lived on the property.

“When assessing the municipal account, which was in arrears, the city merely looked at the name of the account holder, which is the South African National Foundation for Langa, and therefore at that stage, there was no indication that the Cheshire Home in Langa was in occupation of the property. There was no information at the time that indicated that people with disabilities lived on the property.

“A warning letter was sent to the account holder, but as the necessary payment arrangements were not made timeously, the electricity connection was disconnected. The home entered into a payment arrangement on Monday regarding their municipal account arrears of approximately R455 000,” Neilson said.

Mbadlisa, however, disputed Neilson’s statement, claiming the city knew about their work as they had been in communication since 2016. Following the Cape Times query to the city on Tuesday, the electricity was restored at 2.30pm.

Mbadlisa said it took the Department of Social Development’s intervention for the city to agree that they pay R23 000.

An outraged SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) provincial commissioner Chris Nissen said the city should hang its head in shame. The Langa Cheshire Home is a member of Cheshire Home South Africa, and Leonard Cheshire Disability Global Alliance. Nissen said the home had done great work over the years.

“I was shocked to learn about this, Cheshire Home South Africa has a proud record of having made a positive and lasting impact on the lives of many persons with disabilities.

“Both the city and the person trusted with the responsibility to care for the residents of this home has violated their rights.

“The Constitution is very clear that the most vulnerable people in our societies must come first and be protected, no matter what. The city should have stepped in and looked at other alternatives or arrangements to address the issue,” Nissen said.

The SAHRC would send an official to investigate.

