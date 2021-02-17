City of Cape Town slated for ’servant and master’ management approach

Cape Town – In a scathing labour-related judgment, the City has been slammed for its apparent belief in a “servant and master” relationship when it comes to employees, and has been ordered to reinstate an unfairly demoted worker and pay him R40 000. Local Government Bargaining Council Commissioner Thuthuzela Ndzombane found the City committed unfair labour practice when it directed a City directorate manager to report to a director, as opposed to an executive director. Ndzombane described the City’s consultative process on the changes as a “sham”. The employee yesterday said he could not comment on the matter at this stage out of respect for an existing employment relationship, but said the matter had taken a toll on his children especially. Employed by the City in 2017 as a manager, the employee, who has a Master of Business Administration and is an MPhil corporate strategy candidate, reported directly to City executive director Craig Kesson.

His duties included organisational performance management, mayoral dashboards, performance reporting, records management, services requests and EPWP (Expanded Public Works Programme) administration.

In July 2019, his reporting line was changed to report to director Gillian Kenhardt, a head of department.

In his evidence, Kesson said when he assumed his role in 2018, it was the combination of two executive jobs with about 16 or 17 people reporting to him. He decided to make changes to reduce the number of direct reports to him.

On June 24, 2019, the employee was called into a seemingly informal one-on-one meeting with Kesson and was shocked when Kesson said he had been consulting with regard to changing the reporting lines.

No minutes were taken. Despite raising a number of concerns, the changes took effect in August 2019. The decision resulted in the reduction or diminishing of the employee’s duties and function and had a negative impact on his status, dignity and career growth.

The employee also did not have usual access to the executive directors’ suites and his cellphone allowance was stopped.

The City denied this and said the functions of this type of manager could be done by any person or junior employees.

While two colleagues agreed to report to a director, another rejected the proposal and was transferred to another directorate, reporting to an executive director.

Ndzombane found the City’s organisational structure for corporate services directorate, along with the employee appointment letter, to have clearly shown that this position reported directly to the executive director.

“The job description requires an incumbent to have a relevant B degree and extensive managerial experience of eight years and plus.

“It is disingenuous (to say) that this position does not deal with complex issues and can be done by junior employees,” Ndzombane said.

He found that the decision to report to a director had affected the employee’s status within the organisation and was considered a material change to the terms and conditions of employment.

“Two employees informed Mr Kesson that his decision would diminish their status, but he ignored those concerns,” Ndzombane added.

“The changing in reporting is a general practice with the City. Senior managers were even asked to report to a junior person and there was no problem about that because they knew what the City wanted to achieve.

“This type of thinking appears to suggest that the management believes the relationship between the employees is that of a servant and a master.

“If the management asks you to jump, you must in turn ask how high. If you disagree with such an instruction you are branded as having an ego,” Ndzombane said, later adding “this was a sham process”.

“On several occasions, the applicant protested the change in writing, but he was literally ignored. There was no appetite to engage him.”

The reinstatement is effective from next Tuesday.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said they were in the process of studying the finding to consider future actions.

The City did not respond to further questions by deadline.

