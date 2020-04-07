City of Cape Town threatened with legal action over ‘water cuts’

Cape Town – The City has come under fire for its “inhumane” decision to continue to disrupt the poor’s water supply down to a trickle-flow during the 21-day national lockdown. Ilitha Park, Ekuphumleni, Graceland, Khanya Park, Mandela Park, Enkanini and Zwezwe informal settlements, Site B, Thembani, Bongweni, Ikwezi Park and Site C, all in Khayelitsha, were fearing the brunt of water cuts, according to Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido. This is despite a call by Water and Sanitation Minister Linidiwe Sisulu to municipalities across the country to refrain from abruptly cutting water supply to residents. The City, however, said properties were placed on a trickle-flow restriction due to debt management. The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) yesterday weighed in on the matter, threatening legal action to interdict the City’s “inhuman decision”, describing it as the continuation of its “decades long war against the economically marginalised and dispossessed”.

“The City of Cape Town has implemented what it euphemistically terms ‘trickle-flow water restrictions’ in some areas, which means it deliberately and drastically reduces the water supply to a trickle, or in other cases, it has completely cut off the supply.

“It has justified this barbaric act by saying this is part of the debt collection measures the City is implementing in order to recover money owed for the supply of water and it has been implementing since the end of March,” said Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim.

“The decision to disconnect residents at a time of a global crisis shows a wanton disregard by the City of Cape Town for even the most basic of human rights,” he added.

Mayco member of finance Ian Neilson said the City was now busy with a programme of releasing trickle-flow restrictions across the metro.

“The water supplies are placed on a running trickle-flow restriction due to debt in cases where there is abuse of water, tampering or by-passing of the water meter, debt management actions.

“We do this to prevent enormous water wastage and also to ensure the municipality can still carry on functioning to provide services.

“Municipal debt notices have been sent but no trickle-flow restrictions have been effected since March 20, 2020,” Neilson said.

Sisulu said yesterday that most of the complaints received from the department’s call centres were from the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“I appeal to municipalities who are guilty of this practice to switch on the water supply immediately. This is not the time to be punishing our people for failing to pay their water bills.

“We must all rally around the government’s call to wash our hands frequently in order for us to defeat the scourge of coronavirus (Covid-19). The maintenance of hygiene standards by everyone is key to containing and eventually defeating the pandemic,” she said.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said he supported Sisulu’s call. STOP COCT founder Sandra Dickson said people have been urged to practice good hygiene, and a trickle-flow system does not provide enough water to do so.

“The R3billion budgeted is to provide services to indigent people who are not paying for services. It is therefore disingenuous for the City to conflate it with people put on trickle-flow for not paying accounts.

“People paying for water are in a different category where no relief is given to them in times of hardship. These are people that are hit the hardest as they are in properties worth more than R400 000 and salaries above R6 000 per month. This is the working class currently battling to pay their bills.”

Residents with trickle-flow restrictions are encouraged to call 0860 103 089 and select option 2 to make a temporary payment arrangement that will be valid until the end of June this year.

Cape Times