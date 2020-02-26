The ablution facilities at Deep Blue in Strand, Mostert’s Bay (also in Strand) and Macassar Pavilion; the security kiosk, lifeguard clubhouse and Sonwabe ablution facility; and the Baden Powell ablution facility have all been earmarked for demolition.
Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said it would cost the City nearly R170 million to replace the facilities and the department had recommended their removal.
The affected areas will not be accessible to the public during the demolitions.
“The buildings are structurally unsafe, badly vandalised or damaged by coastal processes, and some are illegally occupied and used for anti- social and criminal activities.