City of Cape Town to launch Facility Protection Unit to curb extortion

The City is set to launch a Facility Protection Unit, which will provide escort services for staff where needed amid increasing extortion incidents. This was revealed by the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith during a clean up in Kosovo, attended by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member for Urban Waste Management Grant Twigg on Monday.

The City said contractors servicing shipping containers have been prevented from operating in the Kosovo area with demands of protection fees by local extortionists and their vehicles being damaged. Smith said that in response to widespread threats to staff and facilities, the City will soon launch a Facility Protection Unit, which will also provide escorts for staff where needed. “However, we also need meaningful arrests and prosecutions, and I renew my call to the SAPS to formally constitute the kidnapping and extortion task team that the City has been calling for.

“In the interim, we call on the public to use our toll-free tip-off line and claim rewards of up to R5 000 for information leading to arrests of anyone targeting City staff with extortion and violence across the metro,” he said. Hill-Lewis thanked frontline staff for their bravery and perseverance in delivering basic services in Kosovo and the wider area of Philippi East. “Constant threats of violence have led to the need for law enforcement protection just to keep services going for residents.

“We can put these extortionists behind bars with the help of the community. I am calling on Philippi East residents, and anyone with information, to come forward so that we can arrest those blocking services for residents.” Twigg added that the City’s waste management service has been severely disrupted in Philippi East in recent weeks, with local extortionists demanding payment amid violent threats to staff and contractors. The anonymous tip-off line to call is: 0800 1100 77