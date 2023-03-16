City of Cape Town warns residents of electricity scam artists pretending to perform meter readings

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it has been made aware of scammers posing as City electricity employees in the Rondebosch area.

The scammers are pretending to perform meter readings or meter repairs, with the intention of gaining access to residents’ homes, according to the City. City mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen urged residents to report any suspicious behaviour. “The identification card must display the City logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor,” she said.

Van Reenen said they were also made aware of a similar incident in the Bellville area. “Our teams were also made aware of another scammer in the Bellville area, who contacted a resident telephonically and offered to write-off an electricity disconnection order, for a fee. Thankfully, this resident made contact with the City’s call centre where it was confirmed that this was indeed a scam. Residents must be on the lookout and should remember that criminals operate across the city and often prey on the most vulnerable residents. “We once again urge residents to be vigilant and to contact us if they suspect the person is a scammer.

“When work is being carried out in a neighbourhood, municipal workers and City contractors carry a work order number specific to that home and a City-issued identification card. Residents are urged to be vigilant and to request these from the official before allowing them onto their property,” she said. She said the City is currently rolling out an electricity meter replacement programme. The planned replacements are free. “Each replacement has a notification number on our internal systems which the City Call Centre can verify should a resident enquire. In addition, mailbox drops of any planned work are carried out in areas.”