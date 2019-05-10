File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) has terminated its water supply contract with the City and plans to take legal action. QFS was awarded a tender in January last year for the establishment of a small temporary desalination plant at the V&A Waterfront to be operated by an experienced water treatment specialist team, for two years.

QFS managing director Herman Smit had said the original contract was valued at R53 million, but only R1.7m had been paid by last month by the city council.

QFS had then served the city with a notice of breach of agreement, and demanded it remedy the situation.

The Mayco member for water, Xanthea Limberg, yesterday said QFS had allegedly been unable to fully comply with their obligations in terms of the contract, which led to various contractual disputes that ended in the institution of a mediation process in January.

“The contract was awarded to QFS to produce and deliver 2 million litres of potable water per day in accordance with the South African National Drinking Water Quality Standards (SANS 241:2015 Parts 1 & 2).

‘‘During May last year, the plant started delivering water to the City. However, between May 2018 and January 2019, QFS were unable to fully comply with their obligations in terms of the contract.

‘‘This led to various contractual disputes with the supplier, which culminated in the institution of a mediation process in January. It is now public knowledge that the confidential mediation process failed to resolve the various disputes.

''In terms of the mediation agreement, there was no mediation report required," Limberg said.




