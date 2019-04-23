File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

A law enforcement officer had a narrow escape when he came under attack from a knife-wielding Grassy Park resident while responding to a complaint. The 31-year-old man was expected to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today over Sunday’s attack.

The officer was responding to a complaint regarding noise in Weaver Street when he came under attack. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “A bottle was thrown at the officer while attending to a disturbance of the peace complaint. A 31-year-old man was arrested on a charge of assault.”

The previous weekend, threats were made against police officers raiding a liquor outlet in New Horizon, Pelican Park, and after the arrest of a 46-year-old suspected drug dealer in Parkwood Estate.

The suspect faced charges of dealing, alternatively possession of drugs, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and resisting arrest.

Two bank sachets containing a large amount of tik and 50 mandrax tablets wrapped in foil, with an estimated street value of R15 000, were found in the suspect’s residence. Police said a Smith & Wesson revolver, from which the serial number had been removed, was also recovered. Grassy Park Community Police Forum public relations officer Phillip Bam said the behaviour of the residents could not continue if they wanted their areas to be safe.

“This is totally unacceptable and is a sign of the disregard and disrespect for the law enforcement agencies.

“This indicates a slippery slide to anarchy. Our prayers are for the recovery of the officer, who is in a stable condition. “Our plea, once again, is for our community not to hinder the police and City law enforcement officers in the performance of their functions. “Our call is for the SAPS and City police to execute the demand in our community safety plan to increase visibility and stop-andsearch operations, so that dangerous weapons can be removed from our streets.

“There are far too many people with criminal intent walking our streets with dangerous weapons in backpacks,” Bam said.

CAPE TIMES



