File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – City officers combined to nab 180 suspects during roadblocks and general enforcement operations in the last week. In arresting 146 people during operations in the last week, the Cape Town Traffic Service also impounded 85 vehicles, 262 cellphones and issued 60 928 fines for various other offences, the City said on Monday.

Of those arrested, 128 had outstanding warrants. Officers executed a total of 3 961 warrants.

"These enforcement statistics should serve as a reminder and a warning to motorists who have outstanding fines and think that they can continue disregarding the law.

"Our Traffic officers are taking a hard line on holding people accountable for their actions, so do the right thing and settle your fines," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

On Saturday, traffic officers held drag racing operation in the Rondebosch/Crawford area, where officers arrested three suspects – one for reckless driving, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for resisting arrest.

Officers were also on the scene of a fatal collision at the corner of Strandfontein Road and Fifth Avenue in Lotus River. A motorist died after crashing his vehicle into a lamp post just before midnight. Three other occupants were seriously injured.

The Metro Police Department arrested 16 motorists for drunk driving and another 18 suspects on crimes related to the illegal possession of drugs, robbery, and the possession of stolen goods.

Officers also issued a number of fines, which include 448 traffic and 169 by-law contraventions in various areas across the metro.

On Sunday, at a vehicle checkpoint in Mandela Park, officers stopped and screened 27 vehicles, of which 16 drivers, aged between 20 to 54, were arrested for drunk driving.

On Saturday, Metro Police conducted Operation Cobra in the Mitchells Plain and Manenberg areas, where officers arrested seven suspects on drug-related offences and confiscated the following illegal substances.

In Khayelitsha, Metro Police conducted a crime prevention and by-law operation during which members issued 114 fines for various by-law contraventions.

At a vehicle control point in Gordon's Bay, 44 traffic fines were issued for various contraventions.

During a joint crime-prevention operation with the SAPS in Ocean View and Masiphumelele, seven suspects were arrested for various crimes, which included the illegal possession of drugs, the possession of a dangerous weapon, imitation firearm and suspected stolen goods.

Seized items included: One panga and an air rifle found abandoned; one imitation firearm; two small sachets of tik; and three mandrax tablets.

In addition, the Metro Police's K9 unit and SAPS conducted a school search at Macassar High School. During the operation, a 16-year-old was arrested for trespassing and after being searched, he was found with seven dagga cigarettes.

Seven more dagga cigarettes were found abandoned on the school premises.