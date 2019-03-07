File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A senior City of Cape Town official is under investigation by police for allegedly threatening a school principal with a gun. Muammar Abrahams, the Regional Enforcement Co-ordinator for Land Use Enforcement, allegedly drew his firearm and threatened the principal of Rondebosch East Primary during a meeting at the school.

Jessica Shelver, of the Western Cape Education Department, says last year October Abrahams was called to the school after his daughter and another learner were involved in a physical altercation.

“While the parents were at the school, the father of one of the learners reportedly removed a concealed firearm from under his shirt,” says Shelver.

“Although it was still in its holster, he held it up for everyone present to see.

“The parent reportedly loudly said, ‘You are lucky that this was a girl who was involved in this fight, otherwise I would have dropped the person who hit my daughter’.”

Shelver says the department is shocked by the alleged incident.

“Our schools are weapon-free zones. Parents have no right to bring weapons onto school premises, let alone brandish their weapons and make threats against our staff and learners.

“Charges were laid at Lansdowne SAPS. Both learners were in Grade 7, they have subsequently left the school,” Shelver added.

The Daily Voice spoke to Abrahams on Wednesday, who claims it’s all a misunderstanding.

“I was called by the principal to the school. I was on duty and rushed through from Valhalla Park to the school. I still had my firearm,” he says.

“When I got to the school, there was no security and the principal ushered me into the school grounds.

“Knowing it’s a gun-free zone, I removed the firearm which was still in the holster and held it in the position to hand over to the principal.

“He just looked at me confusingly and I put it back in my pocket. There was no altercation.”

With regards to the alleged threat he made, Abrahams said it was taken out of context.

“Now they’re trying to be difficult. I said I was glad it was a girl on girl fight.

“If it was something more drastic, I told him [principal] he should have measures in place.

“I was there all of three minutes, took my daughter and left,” he says.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms a “firearm control act of 2000 case was registered for investigation”.

“No arrest was made, the investigation continues,” he says.

