The Gugulethu fire station after an arson attack in July last year. It had just reopened in December after being closed for months. Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has extended its gratitude to the fire crews at Gugulethu Fire Station, who are remaining positive under extremely difficult circumstances after it was targeted by protesters on Friday night. Fire damage was caused to the side entrance as a result of a petrol bomb and two window panes in one of the sectional doors were smashed, said the City's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman. He praised the fire crews for remaining willing to render a service to the community;

"Fortunately, damage was limited due to the quick action of the on duty crew and the City's Law Enforcement Department. The station was closed as a result of the incident, but reopened at 09:00 yesterday," Bosman said.

"We are not sure about the motive for the attack, but it is not the first time that this has happened in Gugulethu.

"In fact, the station just reopened in December after being closed for months to effect repairs from previous protest-related damage."

Cape Times