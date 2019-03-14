After a rigorous process of vetting the applications and ensuring that all the stipulated criteria had been met, a list of 27 beneficiaries was compiled. Photo: City of Cape Town / Supplied

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development has finalised memoranda of agreements with a host of organisations who successfully applied for Grant-in-Aid funding. The R6.2 million Grant-in-Aid funding will benefit 27 organisations for programmes towards social upliftment, the City said on Thursday.

The City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department issued a call for submissions in August 2018 to registered non-governmental organisations who work in the area of social development to apply for the funding.

After a rigorous process of vetting the applications and ensuring that all the stipulated criteria had been met, a list of 27 beneficiaries was compiled for organisations working in the areas of early childhood development as well as vulnerable groups like street people, youth development, substance abuse and the arts and culture sector.

Collectively, the beneficiaries will receive R6 234 568,20. A list of beneficiaries is available here: http://resource.capetown.gov.za/cityassets/Media%20Centre%20Assets/GIA%20recipients.pdf

"Applicants had to give a detailed description of projects that they require funding for. These projects had to align with the core areas that the City focuses on in terms of social development and early development, like youth development and vulnerable groups.

"The City recognises that we have a much wider reach when we collaborate with the non-governmental or private sector. The grant-in-aid funding is one such example.

"I am confident that the beneficiaries will make a valuable contribution towards our broader social upliftment goals," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

A number of applications could not be considered for various reasons, including lack of audited financial statements; not being registered on the City’s supply-chain management data base; not having a valid SARS tax clearance certificate; not applying timeously; and submitting applications for projects that did not meet the brief.

"The application criteria are set out in terms of legislation and we find that this is where many organisations come unstuck.

"The City hosts workshops for NGOs to help them meet compliance requirements, which in turn make them eligible for funding opportunities, but it is clear from this process that more needs to be done in this area," said Badroodien.

