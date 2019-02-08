Cape Town Minstrels Carnival Association chairman Richard 'Pot' Stemmet File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town obtained an interdict against the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA)/CCCEC and its member troupes in the Western Cape High Court today. The interdict prevents the CTMCA from holding any event and/or function at any stadium or venue, whether City-owned or not, without first obtaining prior written regulatory approval to do so.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: "The City was forced to take this route in response to the CTMCA’s continued disregard for national legislation and City by-laws.

"On Saturday, 26 January 2019, the association left a sanctioned event in Ravensmead and forced its way into the Belhar sports ground to hold an illegal event. We have subsequently laid criminal charges against Pot Stemmet and the board of the CTMCA.

"On Saturday, 2 February 2019, the CTMCA again attempted to invade a facility in Johnson Road, Rylands.

"The association seems to pride itself on the fact that it is blatantly disregarding both the Safety at Sports and Recreation Events Act, as well as the City’s regulations for events.

"By doing so, it is not only tarnishing the reputation and integrity of the Minstrel fraternity and those associations who conduct themselves in accordance with the law, but it is also putting at risk the lives of the troupes involved in these illegal gatherings as well as the spectators.

"The City has tried its best to accommodate and assist them in the past, but they continue to operate in bad faith.

"Thousands of event organisers, including other minstrel boards in this city apply for permits, comply with all requirements and are granted events permits without any trouble every year. There is no reason why the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association cannot do the same."

