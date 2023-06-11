City salutes its fallen heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty

Cape Town – The City hosted its annual Remembrance Day service for fallen safety and security staff members at the weekend. The service was held to pay tribute to enforcement and emergency services staff, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Executive support officer in the City, Eckardt Winks, said: “(Saturday) was a bitter-sweet moment, however, today was the first public appearance of the safety and security brass band. “This was the vision of one of our law enforcement officers, who himself used to grace our annual ceremony each year by playing the bugle and who tried desperately to get a brass band established within the directorate. “At first, we struggled as we had no policy documents to guide us but he was persistent. He prevailed and on September 29 authorisation was granted to his senior management to establish the band.

“Sadly, the officer never received the news. That evening, while off duty, Alessandro (Heynes’) life was cut short by gangsters in Elsies Rivier after he came under attack. To Alessandro, to all those of the directorate's family who have left us or who have fallen in the battle, you will never be forgotten. ‘Until Valhalla’,” said Winks. Last year, the names of staff members who succumbed to Covid-19 were added to a wall. On Saturday, mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis and mayco member for safety and security JP Smith joined relatives of the fallen members for the service and wreath-laying ceremony.