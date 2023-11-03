City set for Boks victory parade

The city centre is expected to be a hive of activity as Capetonians welcome world rugby champions the Springboks as part of their trophy parade tour on Friday. The Springboks landed in the Mother City on Thursday night in preparation for the Cape Town leg of the victory parade set to kick off at the Grand Parade at 10am.

Local performers will entertain crowds, before the Springboks take the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel. The City has advised that, due to the celebrations on the Grand Parade, Darling Street will be closed between Buitenkant Street and Plein Street until 2pm. There will also be closures along Adderley Street, Wale Street, Long Street, Buitensingel, Loop Street, Strand Street, Heerengracht, Hertzog Boulevard, and Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

The Siya Kolisi-led Boks won their second successive Rugby World Cup title in France at the weekend, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in the final. The team took two days off after arriving back in the country on Tuesday to a rapturous reception in Johannesburg, but began their four-day tour on Thursday to show off their trophy to their fans across the country. The celebrations began with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, once again congratulating the Springboks.

“We salute you and thank you for uniting our nation. “You are the symbol of excellence,” said Ramaphosa. The team was expected to receive a hero's welcome in Cape Town, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

Safety and security mayoral committee (mayco) member JP Smith said safety and security personnel would be on the ground to assist during the victory parade. “Our City teams along with SA Rugby have worked out a route that will ensure as many people get to see the Springboks and the prized Webb Ellis Cup along several communities in the city. We invite all our residents to come out to show love and give a gees-filled parade to the players, the coaches and the Springboks support staff who have made South Africa proud,” said Smith. Cape Town Central City Improvement District safety and security manager Jurie Bruwer said: “Events of this magnitude always bring an increased risk of incidents of petty crime that could dampen a person’s experience. We urge the public to be sensible and vigilant as petty criminals target vulnerable spectators who are distracted, and this might lead to pickpocketing, grabbing of cellphones and snatching of jewellery.”