Cape Town – Lavender Hill resident Ralph Bouwers has been running youth initiative Rise Above for the past two years, which exposes close to 1 000 children to sports programmes. And he has been doing so while desperately struggling to get a lease for the land from the City.

Rise Above runs various programmes in ballet, soccer, netball and boxing, on less than ideal premises.

“We have an international funder called In Place of War who will lease the land for us, but the City has just been stalling us for the longest time.

"The City has met with us but nothing has come of it. I don’t know what’s blocking this and our kids are suffering in the process,” said Bouwers.

“I run everything out of my family home and on random fields but the house is far too small to accommodate all the children and walking hundreds of children across dangerous roads to get to a field to play is very dangerous.”

Mayco member for Urban Management Grant Twigg said the City was engaging in talks with the seed funder.

“The City is currently engaged in talks with In Place of War (through Janette de Villiers) and is considering the most suitable option for the use of the land for this project,” he said.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said a follow-up meeting has been scheduled which will take place later this month.

Bouwers added that the gang turf wars had affected the children, who embody the same hate towards each other based on what side of the field they stay.

“When they connect, they clash and fight they don’t see each other as humans. They stone each other in the afternoon and the words they use, there is a massive divide. Some kids don’t even go to school,” he said.

They had hence created a five-year plan for healing for the children, said Bouwers.

“We have created a five-year plan because healing takes time and we want to nurture them from a young age into their teen years.

"Through playing sports together, we are building bridges locally that can expand to other communities as well.”

