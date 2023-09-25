Flooding of homes and roads, uprooted trees and electricity outages caused by the inclement weather over the past 24 hours are among the incidents the city council’s disaster co-ordinating committee has responded to. “Teams have started work to address the impacts, where the prevailing weather conditions allow. Given the sheer volume of affected areas, the City is prioritising repairs and/or actions where there is a risk to public safety,” said the City.

Residents have been urged to be patient as there were expected delays in responding to service requests. Teams attended to storm-related outages in Philippi, Gugulethu, Eastridge, Steenberg, Wetton, Bellville, Plattekloof, Green Point, Pinati Estate. A number of roads have been affected by flooding and fallen trees. These include Baden Powell Drive between Capricorn and Strandfontein road.

Phillip Kgosana Drive (incoming) was closed at Nelson Mandela Boulevard. Milton Road was closed between Townsend Road and Jakes Gerwel Drive. Granger Bay Boulevard was closed between Helen Suzman and Fritz Sonnenberg. Bottelary Road was closed between Botfontein Road and R304; and Gordon’s Bay Main Road was closed between Broadlands Road and Onverwacht Street.

The City said minor mudslides were reported on Victoria road Camps Bay. “Any incident presenting a risk to public safety should please be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.The public is reminded to please be cautious on the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level, and switch off electricity at the supply point to the building,” said the City. Meanwhile, Eskom suspended load shedding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape to ensure the technical teams restore the supply of electricity safely.