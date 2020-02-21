These include visitors to the Central Library in Cape Town having to remove their caps and sunglasses.
A perpetrator was recently caught on camera stealing a visitor's cellphone. But he was hiding his face from the camera with his peaked cap, said Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien.
“The library has been victim to incidents of theft and all measures are being employed to promote safety.
"The most recent incident involved three men - the one who took the cellphone of a patron and hid his face from the cameras with the peaked cap he was wearing,” he said.