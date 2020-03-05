City to meet OUTA after tests show spike in Milnerton lagoon pollution

Cape Town – Water testing by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in the Milnerton Lagoon has shown a spike in pollution of the water body. The non-profit civil rights organisation arranged water tests after residents raised the alarm about the water quality last year. Legal project manager at Outa Andrea Korff said the water tests were carried out in January and February. The amount of E.coli should not exceed 1 000 parts per 100ml of water, before it is diluted with fresh or sea water. In testing done on February 26, results showed an astonishing 57 000 parts per 100ml, Outa said. “The results we have obtained through our independent sampling efforts around the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works are diluted results.

"This means that the supposedly treated wastewater has been discharged and mixed with the freshwater in the Diep River,” Korff said.

“After pleading with the City for years to address the increase of the pollution in the Milnerton Lagoon and surrounding areas, which falls on deaf ears, the Ratepayers and Residents associations approached Outa for assistance in finding a solution to the problem by applying pressure on the City.

"We have received a response from the City, subsequent to our letter of engagement, dated February 7,” she said, adding that the City had agreed to meet the organisation on March 18.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said there were multiple sources of pollution into the lagoon and broader Diep River catchment, one of the largest in the City at 1495km, with its source in the Riebeek Kasteel mountains.

“Trends should be monitored over a long period of time and water quality testing results are only representative of a specific moment in time. Readings can change momentarily and are dependent on the specific location where they were taken,” Limberg said.

The City’s Scientific Services Branch conducts water quality testing at 100 sampling points.

To address the issue, Limberg said the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works was currently undergoing a major R1,75 billion upgrade where new technology and capacity would be progressively added over the next five years.

“Phase 1 of the upgrade was completed in January, involving a major demolition operation to clear large portions of the property,” she said.

There are also various interventions on site due for completion in the next few months including the refurbishment of a critical belt press, and the emergency repair of the Ultra-Violet disinfection system.

In addition to the upgrade at Potsdam, four stormwater quality improvement projects are receiving priority in the short to medium term, including the Doornbach stormwater diversion and the reinstating of the Joe Slovo retention pond.

