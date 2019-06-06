Commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha were left scrambling to find alternative transport yesterday following the City's failure reach an agreement over the operation of the MyCiTi N2 Express route. PHANDO JIKELO African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said on Wednesday that commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will be refunded their MyCiTi monthly packages for the N2 Express service as from Friday morning, 7 June 2019. The refund will be immediate, and in cash. the City said.

Refunds

According to their records, 154 passengers from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have bought monthly packages in advance.

"We advise these commuters to please visit the Zone 3 kiosk at the Civic MyCiTi station in Cape Town where they will be required to complete a refund form. As stated above, the refund will be immediate, and in cash, once they have completed and signed the refund form".

This service will be available at the Civic Centre station as from 10:00 on Friday, 7 June 2019.

By Monday, 10 June 2019, the City will be refunding commuters between 06:00 and 21:45. The refunds will be paid out at the Civic Centre station over the next two weeks, until Friday evening, 21 June 2019.

Unfortunately, the City cannot refund commuters at the MyCiTi kiosks in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain due to threats to MyCiTi personnel, and for security reasons.

Given that the service was temporarily suspended on 1 June 2019, the City has implemented a system to give cash back to those commuters who have already spent money on monthly packages and now need this money to pay for alternative transport.

Officials and sub-contractors were instructed to work around the clock to devise a method that will enable the City to refund commuters immediately, at the cashier.

"I want to apologise to our commuters once again. I am very concerned about the impact this is having on those who have been travelling from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to town", Alderman Felicity Purchase said.

Way forward

"I want to inform MyCiTi commuters that we are meeting with the stakeholders from the N2 Express service on a day-to-day basis. We are all committed to finding a long-term solution that will get the MyCiTi buses back on the road," Purchase said.

"I am hoping to make an announcement soon about when the service is ready to operate again."

