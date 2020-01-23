City urged to 'uphold the law and not victimise homeless in Bothasig'









File picture: African News Agengy (ANA) Cape Town – The City has once again been accused of cruelty following an incident in Bothasig in which all the belongings of a homeless group of people - including their dog’s food - were confiscated. The City is embroiled in an ongoing court case involving seven homeless people who are seeking to interdict it from continuing to fine them and other homeless people for, among other things, sleeping on the side of the road. The court action follows the City having issued at least 199 fines to the homeless last year. Good Party secretary-general, Brett Herron said this week the City was continuing to victimise homeless people. “The Good movement wants an urgent commitment from Executive Mayor of Cape Town Dan Plato to uphold the constitution and the law after evidence came to light that law enforcement officials are continuing to persecute homeless residents.

“A community activist posted video and photographic evidence on social media last week indicating that the City is defying a high court order of last September, extended in December, prohibiting it from harassing or abusing homeless people, or interfering with or confiscating their personal property,” said Herron.

Plato yesterday said the Bothasig incident was within the confines of the law.

“The City is in the process of appealing the order made by Martin AJ and continues to function within the parameters of the order.

“The operations are lawful and within the parameters of the law.

“I attend many community meetings every month during which the general public insist that the City continue to enforce its by-laws.”

