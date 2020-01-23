The City is embroiled in an ongoing court case involving seven homeless people who are seeking to interdict it from continuing to fine them and other homeless people for, among other things, sleeping on the side of the road.
The court action follows the City having issued at least 199 fines to the homeless last year.
Good Party secretary-general, Brett Herron said this week the City was continuing to victimise homeless people.
“The Good movement wants an urgent commitment from Executive Mayor of Cape Town Dan Plato to uphold the constitution and the law after evidence came to light that law enforcement officials are continuing to persecute homeless residents.