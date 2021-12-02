City’s bright, festive lights switched on

CAPE TOWN - The City this week took the decision for the second year to cancel the free open-air concert for the annual Festive Lights Switch-on. The event draws about 100 000 people annually. However, with current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings and the potential increase in infections, hosting the concert is not possible, the City said.

In the CBD, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis switched on the lights on the Adderley Street main crossing on Tuesday night to officially usher in the joyous season. This year’s theme is “Cape Town: City of Opportunities”. “I hope that very soon we will be able to see Adderley Street packed again, from St. George’s Cathedral all the way down to the Heerengracht. The annual Festive Lights Switch-on is the City’s signature event and a tradition for the past five decades as a symbolic start to the festive season,” Hill-Lewis said.

“As we enjoy this December, let us recommit ourselves to demonstrating our caring and compassionate spirit for each other during these difficult times. I encourage every Capetonian to do something – just one thing – this December to bless and help someone less fortunate. By doing just one random act of kindness, we will help to build the more inclusive, more caring Cape Town that we are working towards. “We are relieved that the country has not been placed on a stricter lockdown, and we are hopeful that we will soon see travel bans on South Africa lifted.” Festive light displays are also installed in Muizenberg, Grassy Park, Macassar, Strand, Somerset West, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Ravensmead, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain and Atlantis.