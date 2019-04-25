The Dial-a-Ride passengers currently only pay about 10% of the cost of providing the service. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is the only municipality in the country that provides a public transport service for people who have special needs and who are unable to use conventional or mainstream public transport. This dedicated kerb-to-kerb service for people with disabilities who are unable to access mainstream public transport is subsidised by the Western Cape government and the City.

"The City has a limited budget and is currently engaging with the Western Cape Government to increase its subsidy. It is also requesting that National Government provides a financial contribution which will allow for an increase in capacity,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

Once the additional capacity becomes available the City will arrange for applicants on the waiting list to be assessed by an occupational therapist to ensure fairness and that due diligence is performed.

HG Travelling Services was appointed through a tendering process and it has been providing the accessible public transport (APT) services since 1 December, 2015 and it is due to expire in June 2018.

In anticipation of the expiration of the current contract, a new tender for the Dial-a-Ride service was advertised on 6 October, 2017 and the closing date was 7 November, 2017.

The tender for the provision of this service on behalf of the City was awarded to WCL Trading CC (“WCL”) by the City’s Bid Adjudication Committee (tender number: 104S 2017/2018) on 22 January 2018.

HG Travelling Services approached the Western Cape High Court to set aside the awarding of the tender to a new service provider.

The court granted HG Travelling Services an interdict that prevents the City from going ahead with the awarding of the Dial-a-Ride operating contract to a new service provider until the case has been finalised in court.

On 18 May, 2018, the court served a review application for setting aside the awarding of the contract to the new service provider.

"It is important to emphasise that the service continues. The interdict prevents the City from issuing the contract to the new service provider until the review application has been finalised in court," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

"HG Travelling Services will keep on providing the Dial-a-Ride service on a month-to-month basis pending the outcome of the court.

"With 20 vehicles currently in operation, the system is oversubscribed and is under strain. We understand that there is some frustration from the users and we can assure them that we are doing everything in our power to have the service function optimally.

"Furthermore, we have a penalty system in place that constantly monitors the vehicles and we follow up and ensure that breaches are rectified and that complaints are attended to.

"As a safe city, we prioritise the safety of the users. Ensuring that the vehicles are in good working condition is of utmost importance. We encourage users to lodge any complaints via the Transport Information Centre.

"A team of five monitors assesses punctuality, driver behaviour as well as the safety of the vehicles. Should the operator be in contravention of the contract penalties are levied."

The service currently transports 350 regular users and 2 270 passengers use it on an ad hoc basis. The services are integrated with that of the MyCiTi bus service which also accommodates passengers in wheelchairs.

Users can lodge complaints to the Transport Information Centre on 0800 656 463. This is a 24/7 information centre and is toll-free from a landline or from a cellphone. Alternatively users can send an email to [email protected]

How it works

Applicants wanting to make use of the Dial-A-Ride service are required to phone the Transport Information Centre to obtain and to complete an application form. The service is currently oversubscribed. To ensure fairness, new applicants have to be registered on a waiting list.

They are required to undergo an assessment which is conducted by an occupational therapist to determine whether the applicant is able to use conventional public transport services or not.

There are 2 300 users who are eligible to use the service. These users have been assessed by an occupational therapist who has confirmed that they are unable to make use of conventional public transport.

Categories for this service

– Regular users: those who use the service daily for travelling to work and school

– Regular ad hoc users: those who use the service at least three times a week for hospital visits, among others

– Ad hoc users: those who use the service for travelling to church, among others.

Users need to book in advance to make use of the service as it has a limited capacity.

Fares

The City determines the fares during the annual budget process after a comprehensive public participation process which offers residents the opportunity to comment on the proposed fares for each financial year.

The current fares are as follows:

– Trip length under 5 km: R6.50

– Trip length 5 to 10 km: R8.50

– Trip length 30 to 40 km: R14.50

– Trip length 40 to 50 km: R15

– Trip length 50 to 60 km: R15,50

– Trip length longer than 60 km: R16

The Dial-a-Ride passengers currently only pay about 10% of the cost of providing the service.