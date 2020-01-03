City’s ‘lack of empathy’ slated after Mitchells Plain boy falls into open manhole









File picture: Simphiiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The family of a 10-year-old Mitchells Plain boy who fell down an uncovered manhole on New Year’s Day, have been left outraged by what they described as a lack of empathy from the City when they reported the incident. Uzair Gideon fell down the manhole when he and three of his cousins were on their way to visit a relative in Wildwoods, Mitchells Plain. The boy’s uncle, Jody Langeman, said after the alarmed family contacted the City about Uzair’s ordeal, they only received confirmation that a complaint had been logged for a missing manhole cover, with no concern for the boy, who could have been seriously injured. Langeman said he feared what might have happened to Uzair had his cousins not been there. “It was only because Uzair was not alone that he did not end up stuck inside that manhole. This uncovered manhole is right next to Highlands Drive, and had it been a younger child or a senior citizen, it could have been so much worse,” he said.

The boy, who suffered bruising, was taken to hospital by ambulance while residents covered the manhole with a piece of wood as they waited for the City to replace the cover.

Langeman said he was later contacted, through social media, by the ward councillor and other City officials.

Uzair’s father, Ighsaan Gideon, said he was on his way home when he was told about the incident and immediately turned to his close friend, Damian Jantjies, of Blackheath, whose 2-yearold son Shaygan drowned last April in an underground sewerage system after falling through a grass-covered hole next to a drain.

“I immediately thought of Damian and what happened to Shaygan, but Uzair just got injuries to his back, arms and other bruising.

"My son is in shock and he struggled to sleep, too scared to close his eyes. I am very angry that this could happen and I won’t leave this matter here,” he said.

Gideon said his son was withdrawn since the ordeal and the family continued to monitor him and his injuries.

Ward councillor Joan Woodman said she had contacted Gideon and he said he was too tired to speak, and asked her to call back.

“I wanted to enquire regarding his son and to inform him that I have escalated the matter to the mayco member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg, and the superintendent for the stormwater department.

"I will also visit the area and intend to visit the family as well; but the City’s officials yesterday did fix the drain,” she said.

Acting media manager A’Eysha Kassiem said: “The City is pleased to note that the child was not seriously injured. Incidents like these, as a result of vandalism/theft, are especially concerning.

"We therefore depend on our residents to timeously report missing, stolen or vandalised covers, particularly where they create a safety risk. This particular missing cover was only reported to the City on Wednesday.

"The roads and stormwater department replaced the missing cover and the manhole was made safe.”

Kassiem said the family could submit a claim application to the City’s insurance claims section for compensation, which would then be assessed on its merits.

Cape Times