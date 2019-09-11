Winston Moses, left, the latest recipient of Band Aid SA - an initiative aimed at offering financial assistance to musicians in need - with Band Aid SA custodian Calvin Peters. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The R400 000 raised at a benefit concert for the medical and other expenses of respected Cape Town musician, music producer and vocalist Winston Moses, who desperately needs a kidney transplant, is testament to the ubuntu spirit of local musicians and music lovers. More testament to Capetonians’ spirit of ubuntu was the subsequent good news for Moses’s family that a potential kidney donor had been identified.

Earlier this year Moses, 47, of Parow, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure after he collapsed while watching his son play soccer on May 18. He has since been on costly dialysis treatment while waiting for a donor to be found.

At the Band Aid for Winston Moses concert last month, local artists and bands offered their time and professional services at no charge at West-End nightclub in Rylands Estate.

Band Aid SA founder Calvin Peters said: “The support was great and it was also a testament, not only to our beloved friend and colleague but to the spirit of the musicians, artists and music lovers in our country and City.

“We are so grateful to the nearly 400 people who came out to support Band Aid for Winston Moses and those who supported via the crowdfunding account,” Peters said.

Quite a few performers had to be declined as the programme had been jam-packed said Peters, who added that there would be more Band Aid SA events to support other local artists.

“I hope to formalise Band Aid SA and possibly partner up with other events organisations to assist destitute musicians or artists in need,” said Peters.

About the potential kidney donor, Moses said: “We have found one person with my blood type, and doctors are busy with tests to confirm whether this could hopefully be the donor. We are all praying for that. This will really give me a second chance in life.”

Moses’s wife, Antoinette, said his condition had been a big adjustment for the family, and she was trying to make the best of the situation by staying focused and positive.

“Our children need us, and we want to be there for them. Winston is one of the best producers, sound engineers and vocalists in the business and cannot wait to get back into the saddle. All he wants is to get better so that he can do his best in the music industry,” she said.

Those who want assist Moses can call or WhatsApp him on 082 357 2741.

Cape Times