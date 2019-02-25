File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Residents have been urged to check their property values on the City’s General Valuation (GV) 2018 Roll now open for public inspection, as this will inform the billing of rates as of July 1. The roll contains the specific property values, the rating category, as well as ownership details for some 875 000 registered properties in Cape Town.

An analysis of the property growth trends across South Africa shows that the value of residential properties in Cape Town has increased by an average of 34% over three years.

Mayco member for finance Ian Neilson said: “The percentage growth in property value does not determine the percentage of rates increases.

“The City looks at what budget is required for the 2019/20 financial year and then the ‘cent in the rand’ is determined by council.

"Rates income is used to fund shared public services such as roads, street lights, parks, beaches, libraries, clinics, law enforcement and fire services.”

Sandra Dickson of civic activist group STOP COCT said: “If they are now over R400 000, they may as soon as July 1 start to receive a rates account from the City.

"Comments on the STOP COCT group were mostly negative as property valuations of some have almost doubled. One person in Joostenbergvlakte reported a decrease in his property value.”

For more information visit: www.capetown.gov.za/generalvaluations.

Online objections should be submitted electronically via the City’s e-services portal until April 30, visit https://eservices.capetown.gov.za/irj/portal.

Alternatively, objectors can also download a pre-populated objection form by e-mail until April 30.

Cape Times