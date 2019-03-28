File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has poured cold water on the City’s plans to take over passenger rail services in Cape Town, labelling its efforts as “dishonest and opportunistic”. He has dismissed the City’s plan to appoint rail experts to assist with its takeover plan.

The City, earlier this week, said it intended to appoint a multidisciplinary team of specialists to assist the transport directorate with the undertaking.

“The intention by the City of Cape Town is dishonest, opportunistic and absolute political manoeuvring that seeks to undermine the enormous efforts by the ANC government to change the rail landscape of South Africa, which has been characterised by decades of disinvestment by the apartheid regime,” Nzimande said.

He said in terms of the SA Transport Service Act, only the Department of Transport could run rail commuter services within and to and from the country, in the public interest.

“For the City of Cape Town to reinvent the wheel and interfere with the mandate of another sphere of government will not be able to assist rail commuters to have improved, accessible, reliable and cost-effective public transport,” said Nzimande.

Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase has since challenged Nzimande to “follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s example and to board a train from the outskirts of Pretoria to his office, and to see what time he arrives behind his desk”.

“This way he will gain first-hand experience of the deterioration of passenger rail under the national government’s management and the severe delays and inhumane conditions rail commuters have to endure day in and day out,” said Purchase.

“We are not deterred by Minister Nzimande’s threats or empty promises. We remain focused on the task at hand: to plan ahead for taking over the urban rail function from the national government.”

Meanwhile, the notorious Central line along the Cape Flats will be among the routes to benefit from 19 vehicles handed over to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) regional Protection Services Unit.

The vehicles, provided by Prasa, would improve the unit’s response to crime in hot-spot areas, said Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker.

Speaking at the handover of the vehicles, he gave feedback on success achieved since the provision of additional security on trains in the province last year to improve passenger safety and reduce vandalism and theft of copper cable.

Although there has been a spike in reported robberies of commuters recently, authorities hailed the arrest of 337 people over 12 months for crimes including malicious damage to property and possession of stolen property.

