Cape Town – The committee for the Zeenatul Islam Masjid in Muir Street, District Six, has thrown its weight behind a motion to change a City by-law that currently views calls to worship and church bells ringing as noise disturbances. This followed a meeting between the committee and City officials after a single complaint was lodged against the mosque’s athaan (call to prayer) last month, causing outrage.

In the face of the complaint against the athaan, an independent online petition in support of the mosque was created and signed by more than 100 000 people.

Political parties and public figures, including Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, issued public messages of support for the mosque.

The ANC in the Western Cape had urged the City to dismiss the complaint.

In a statement yesterday, the committee said the Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, and colleagues had petitioned the DA to pass a motion to be taken to council.

“He (Badroodien) had gone on record on the Voice of the Cape radio station that they were petitioning to pass a motion to be taken to council in June, and advised that he and his colleagues had petitioned their party, the DA.

“The motion’s intention is for calls to prayer, like the athaan and the ringing of church bells, to be excluded from the by-law that currently views calls to worship as noise disturbances,” said the committee.

The committee said the City reported during the meeting that its own scientific test showed that the sound level of the athaan fell within the accepted decibel measure as set out in the by-law.

Badroodien said although the council was now in recess, certain conversations needed to held as aspects of the initial complaint fell under the purview of community safety and security, while the “noise pollution” aspect also fell under his portfolio.

