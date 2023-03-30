City’s Traffic Operation Exodus gets into full swing from Friday

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service is geared up for its latest instalment of Operation Exodus to mitigate any risks and challenges that may arise over the school holidays and Easter long-weekend. The City said on Thursday that it has also reconvened its Festive Season multi-departmental coordinating committee to keep roads safer between March 31 and April 6.

Traffic Service teams will be stationed at the Joe Gqabi Public Transport Interchange, Bellville Traffic Department and the long distance bus terminus in the CBD. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said long distance public transport operators can have free safety checks conducted on their vehicles, before heading out of the city. “We are preparing for a very busy two weeks as travellers move in and out of the city for the school holidays, and the Easter long weekend. Our appeal to long distance public transport operators is to make sure that they have competent persons behind the wheel, but also that their vehicles are fit for purpose. Our free vehicle safety checks are designed to improve road safety, and protect the lives of travellers.

“We will also have vehicle checkpoints at strategic locations, to focus on vehicle safety, overloading and driver fitness. However, while Operation Exodus focuses on public transport operators, this does not mean that private motorists are getting a free pass,” said Smith. During the week of Easter 2022, the City’s enforcement services arrested 91 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. They also recorded 62 283 speeding offences. Province-wide, 34 people died in road accidents over the previous Easter weekend.